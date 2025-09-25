Demystifying TeraWulf: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.06, a high estimate of $21.50, and a low estimate of $10.50. This current average reflects an increase of 48.94% from the previous average price target of $9.44.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TeraWulf. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Darren Aftahi Roth Capital Raises Buy $21.50 $14.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $15.00 $12.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $12.00 $10.50 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $14.00 $11.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $14.00 $8.00 Darren Aftahi Roth Capital Raises Buy $12.50 $7.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $13.00 $7.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $10.50 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TeraWulf's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TeraWulf's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TeraWulf analyst ratings.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

TeraWulf: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, TeraWulf showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 33.91% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TeraWulf's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TeraWulf's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.03, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.