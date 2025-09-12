Where Victoria's Secret Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Victoria's Secret VSCO were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 5 2 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Victoria's Secret and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.69, accompanied by a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a 8.05% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $21.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Victoria's Secret by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $20.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $18.00 $16.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $25.00 $21.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $17.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Alice Xiao B of A Securities Raises Underperform $21.00 $18.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $14.00 $15.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $27.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Victoria's Secret. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Victoria's Secret compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Victoria's Secret's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Victoria's Secret's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Victoria's Secret analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret & Co is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products marketed under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brand names. It also includes the merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Victoria's Secret: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Victoria's Secret showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.96% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Victoria's Secret's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

