Analyst Expectations For Nuvation Bio's Future

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Nuvation Bio NUVB, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.0, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.09%.

A clear picture of Nuvation Bio's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $6.00 $6.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $7.00 $6.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $6.00 $6.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $6.00 $10.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nuvation Bio. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nuvation Bio compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Nuvation Bio's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Nuvation Bio's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Nuvation Bio Inc is a biopharmaceutical company tackling unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Its product candidate, taletrectinib, is an oral, potent, central nervous system-active, selective, next-generation c-ros oncogene 1 (ROS1) inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In addition, its clinical-stage pipeline includes differentiated, novel oncology product candidates such as Safusidenib, NUV-1511, and NUV-868 in their different stages of development. The company generates revenue through out-licensing collaborative agreements with its customers located in China and Japan.

Key Indicators: Nuvation Bio's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nuvation Bio's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 236.79% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nuvation Bio's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1220.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nuvation Bio's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nuvation Bio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

