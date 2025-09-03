Assessing Expand Energy: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Expand Energy EXE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Expand Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $131.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $98.00. Highlighting a 0.05% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $131.64.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Expand Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $127.00 $135.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $132.00 $145.00 Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $98.00 $125.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $136.00 $140.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $140.00 $135.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $139.00 $134.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $139.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $121.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $135.00 $120.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $139.00 $122.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $142.00 $141.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $144.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $114.00 $112.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expand Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Expand Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Expand Energy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Expand Energy Better

Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.

Financial Milestones: Expand Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Expand Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 632.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Expand Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expand Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.51% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expand Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.48% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

