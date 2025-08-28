A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Foot Locker Through 3 Analysts

Foot Locker FL has been analyzed by 3 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $24.67, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.79% increase from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Foot Locker among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $26.00 $24.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Foot Locker. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Foot Locker compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Foot Locker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Foot Locker's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Foot Locker's Background

Foot Locker Inc operates footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, and has licensed store presence in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Its portfolio of brands includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. The company has omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It has three operating segments, North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Foot Locker

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Foot Locker faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.52% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Foot Locker's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Foot Locker's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Foot Locker's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Foot Locker's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

