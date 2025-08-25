A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On TransMedics Group Through 4 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on TransMedics Group TMDX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $140.0, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $123.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.22% increase from the previous average price target of $124.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of TransMedics Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $123.00 $115.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $142.00 $129.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $150.00 $130.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $145.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into TransMedics Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TransMedics Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

TransMedics Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TransMedics Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 37.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TransMedics Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.18%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransMedics Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransMedics Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TransMedics Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

