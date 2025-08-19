What Analysts Are Saying About Guess Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Guess GES in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $17.88, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.48% increase from the previous average price target of $17.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Guess among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $13.00 $13.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $13.00 $13.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Guess. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guess compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Guess's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Guess's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Guess

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Guess's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Guess displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.12%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guess's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Guess's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.3. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

