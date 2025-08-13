4 Analysts Assess BitFuFu: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on BitFuFu FUFU, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $6.45, a high estimate of $7.31, and a low estimate of $5.50. This current average represents a 7.86% decrease from the previous average price target of $7.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BitFuFu. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Darren Aftahi Roth Capital Announces Buy $6.00 - Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $7.31 - Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Announces Market Perform $5.50 - Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BitFuFu. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BitFuFu compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BitFuFu's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BitFuFu's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc is a digital asset mining and cloud-mining service provider that fosters a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure. It provides stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions, including one-stop cloud-mining services and miner hosting services to institutional customers and individual digital assets. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of cloud-mining solutions, followed by Self-mining revenue. Geographically, the company generates revenue from North America, Asia, Europe, and Others.

Financial Insights: BitFuFu

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, BitFuFu faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -45.96% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BitFuFu's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BitFuFu's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BitFuFu's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, BitFuFu adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

