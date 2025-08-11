Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Penguin Solutions Stock

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Penguin Solutions PENG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Penguin Solutions, revealing an average target of $26.89, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.3% from the previous average price target of $25.06.

The standing of Penguin Solutions among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $24.00 $21.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $25.00 $22.50 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00 Rustam Kanga JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Delving into Penguin Solutions's Background

Penguin Solutions Inc is an end-to-end technology company engaged in Intelligent Platform Solutions, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED business. Its product include Servers, software, OCP HPC & AI system, Racks and Edge. Servers include AMD-based Serves, Intel-based Servers, etc. Software products include Scyld ClusterWare, Scyld Cloud Central, etc. OCP HPC & AI Systems includes OCP Servers & Storage and etc.

Financial Milestones: Penguin Solutions's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Penguin Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Penguin Solutions's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penguin Solutions's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penguin Solutions's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Penguin Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

