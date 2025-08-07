24 Analysts Assess Apple: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 24 analysts shared their evaluations of Apple AAPL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 13 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 7 3 1 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $240.76, with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.6% from the previous average price target of $236.98.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Apple. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $240.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $245.00 $240.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $210.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Srini Pajjuir Raymond James Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Underweight $180.00 $173.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $223.00 $217.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $240.00 $235.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $235.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $217.00 $217.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Hold $188.32 $170.62 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $230.00 $240.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $235.00 $235.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $235.00 $235.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Hold $225.00 $225.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Apple. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Apple. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Apple's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.

Discovering Apple: A Closer Look

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Apple's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Apple's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Apple's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.92%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 35.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.