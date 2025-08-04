Where Axsome Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Axsome Therapeutics AXSM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axsome Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $175.12, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. A 0.5% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $176.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Axsome Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $190.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $186.00 $193.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $150.00 $153.00 Matthew Hershenhorn Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $185.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axsome Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axsome Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axsome Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axsome Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Axsome Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Axsome Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Axsome Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products includes AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

A Deep Dive into Axsome Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Axsome Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 61.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -48.91%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axsome Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -107.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axsome Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Axsome Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.