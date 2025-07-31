Breaking Down Meta Platforms: 28 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms META over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 28 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 14 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 7 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Meta Platforms and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $796.07, accompanied by a high estimate of $1086.00 and a low estimate of $664.00. Observing a 14.47% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $695.46.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Meta Platforms's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $850.00 $750.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $900.00 $775.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $1086.00 $918.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $800.00 $640.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $675.00 $525.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $775.00 $700.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $845.00 $655.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $750.00 $650.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $800.00 $655.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $828.00 $807.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $850.00 $825.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $775.00 $765.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $795.00 $735.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $765.00 $690.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $800.00 $700.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $740.00 $620.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $783.00 $664.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $740.00 $635.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $808.00 $650.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $812.00 $683.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $803.00 $690.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $807.00 $676.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $664.00 $664.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $775.00 $665.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $765.00 $690.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $676.00 $676.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $735.00 $675.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $888.00 $695.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Meta Platforms's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Meta Platforms's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Meta Platforms's Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Meta Platforms: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 39.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Meta Platforms adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

