Breaking Down Axsome Therapeutics: 19 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for Axsome Therapeutics AXSM, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $128.05, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average has increased by 0.5% from the previous average price target of $127.41.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Axsome Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $131.00 $130.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Cerena Chen Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $140.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $105.00 $107.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $131.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $180.00 $190.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $106.00 $95.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $131.00 $131.00 Ami Fadia Needham Announces Buy $130.00 - Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $95.00 $97.00

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Axsome Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Axsome Therapeutics's Background

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

Axsome Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Axsome Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 86.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Axsome Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -91.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axsome Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -64.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axsome Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Axsome Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.86.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

