Confluent Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of Confluent CFLT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 5 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $32.41, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average has increased by 19.68% from the previous average price target of $27.08.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Confluent among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Reback Stifel Announces Buy $40.00 - Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Buy $38.00 $34.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $37.00 $35.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Neutral $27.00 $23.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $22.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $33.00 $26.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $38.00 $25.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $27.00 $24.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Buy $34.00 $29.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $36.00 $30.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $26.00 $21.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 - Yun Kim Loop Capital Announces Hold $23.00 - Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $23.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Announces Outperform $34.00 -

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Confluent's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Confluent

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. Its products include Confluent Platform; Connectors; ksqlDB and others. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. It provides solutions to Financial Services; Insurance; Retail and eCommerce; Automotive; Government and other sectors.

Breaking Down Confluent's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Confluent showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.5% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -44.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, Confluent faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

