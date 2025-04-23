US-Listed China Stocks Surge As Trump Hints At Tariff Cuts and Softening Trade Tensions

U.S.-listed China stocks rose on Wednesday, spurred by optimism over Beijing’s softening trade tensions with Washington following the latest comments from the Trump administration.

Alibaba Group Holding BABA, PDD Holdings Inc PDD, and Baidu, Inc BIDU maintained their rally Wednesday.

Electric vehicle companies, including NIO Inc NIO, Li Auto Inc LI, and XPeng Inc XPEV, also noted strong upward momentum.

President Donald Trump hinted at a substantial reduction in tariff rates as he proposed to treat China fairly as its trading partner, Bloomberg reports on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged during an investor summit the impracticability and mutual challenges of a tariff war with China.

Trump’s hint of retaining Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also buoyed the spirits.

Additionally, Chinese trade flows exhibited momentum in April despite President Donald Trump’s tariff war against its trading partners.

Trump’s tariff relief on electronic products and pause of reciprocal tariffs against most countries posed a tailwind.

Separate reports indicated that China’s Xi Jinping is eyeing Europe as a key trading partner as it proposes to tap the strained U.S.-EU relations.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock rally via China ETFs trading in the U.S., including iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI and KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB.

Price Action: BABA stock gained 2.57% on Wednesday. PDD was up 2.08, BIDU up 2.88%.

Photo via Shutterstock