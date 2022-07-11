by

U.S. President Joe Biden said he had asked his administration to consider whether he has the authority to declare an abortion-related public health emergency, Reuters reported.

The step follows the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide 50 years ago.

Last week, President Biden signed an executive order to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies.

Speaking to the reporters, Biden said his goal was to codify abortion rights through legislation and said, "keep protesting. Keep making your point. It's critically important," he said. "We can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women."

