Effect Of Roe Vs. Wade Ruling - Pharmacies Ration Contraceptive Pills

Major pharmacies like CVS Health Corp CVS , Walmart Inc WMT , and Rite Aid Corporation RAD have put a limit on purchases or deliveries of Plan B and other emergency contraceptive pills, writes Wall Street Journal.

As per the report, CVS and Rite Aid were limiting purchases to three.

At Walmart, pills available this week were limited to four or six.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA , which also had a purchase limit on its website, said that the restriction was an error and would soon be corrected.

Several companies make Plan B versions that cost between $10 to more than $50. The cheapest option available from major retailers' websites was a pill for $35.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

