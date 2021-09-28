Drug Distributors Ink First Opioid Settlement With Cherokee Nation
- Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), and AmerisourceBergen Corp (NYSE: ABC), accused of U.S. addiction crisis, have struck a settlement with a tribal government, Reuters reports.
- As part of the deal with Cherokee Nation's territory in Oklahoma, the three companies will pay $75 million over six and half years to resolve claims linked to the opioid epidemic in the region.
- The deal came after the drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) agreed to pay up to $26 billion to resolve similar claims by states and local governments.
- Issuing a statement, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin said that the deal will "enable us to increase our investments in mental health treatment facilities and other programs to help our people recover."
- In 2017, Cherokee Nation was the first Native American tribe to sue drug distributors and pharmacy operators.
- The Cherokee Nation also sued pharmacy operators CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NYSE: WBA), and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)
- The case remains pending against them, and a trial is expected in mid-2022.
