 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Drug Distributors To Pay Up To $1.1B To Settle New York Opioid Claims

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Share:
Drug Distributors To Pay Up To $1.1B To Settle New York Opioid Claims
  • McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), and AmerisourceBergen Corp (NYSE: ABChave agreed to pay up to $1.179 billion to settle claims by New York state and two of its biggest counties over their role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.
  • The drug distributors settled as state attorneys general prepare to announce a $26 billion deal with the distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), resolving cases as soon as this week.
  • The CDC last week said provisional data showed that 2020 was a record year for drug overdose deaths with 93,331, up 29% from a year earlier. Opioids were involved in 74.7%, or 69,710, of those fatalities.
  • Price Action: MCK shares are up 6.5% at $200.53, and ABC shares are +6.1% at $119.45, and CAH stock is +6.4% at $59.62 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAH + MCK)

Opioid Settlement Of $26B Between Drug Companies, States To Potentially Conclude This Week
New York Takes Drugmakers, Drug Retailers To Legal Trial Over Opioid
JNJ's $260M Settlement Could Serve As Global Opioid Deal Template: Analyst
Johnson & Johnson Reaches $230M Settlement With New York To End Sale Of Opioids Nationwide
Mirion Technologies Gets SPAC Deal With GSAH: What Investors Should Know
Biogen And Norweigan Cruise Line Lead The SPY In A Mixed Day Of Trading
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs OpioidsNews Health Care Legal General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com