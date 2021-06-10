 Skip to main content

US Inflation Hits Highest In 13 Years in May

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
US Inflation Hits Highest In 13 Years in May
  • U.S. consumer prices rose 5% year-on-year in May, according to data released by the labor department.
  • The latest figure is the highest annual inflation rate since August 2008, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Consumer demand bolstered as businesses reopened after a robust COVID-19 vaccination drive helped boost economic activities.
  • The food index increased 0.4 percent in May, while the used cars and trucks index rose sharply to 7.3%.
  • The consumer price index has been on the rise since January 2021, indicating a speedy economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay indoors and restricted everyday life.
  • If the trend continues, the central bank would be forced to tighten the monetary policy earlier than expected.
  • The Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield is down 2.2 basis points at 1.467%, to hit a one-month low. It had hit the 1.75% mark in March.
  • As a result, many companies, including Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG), Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB), General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB), Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) and UNILEVER N.V. (NYSE: UL) have proposed price rises across their product range.

