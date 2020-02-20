Nevada Democratic Debate: Bloomberg On Shaky Ground In Fiery Political Battle

As the battle for the Democratic win heats up, no one was spared criticism Wednesday night on the debate stage in Las Vegas. Here are the key takeaways from the debate.

Things Are Heating Up

The Democratic event in Nevada was the precursor to the next debate to be held in Charleston, S.C., on Feb 25. It also comes before 16 states and territories begin Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, which begin on March 3. After the relative calm of the previous eight debates, the candidates are getting more worked up. Wednesday’s debate saw Senator Elizabeth Warren throwing verbal punches at other candidates.

Bloomberg On Shaky Ground Over Stop and Frisk

Michael Bloomberg, a latecomer to the race, failed to make a favorable impression.

Senator Bernie Sanders attacked Bloomberg for the latter’s support of “stop-and-frisk” policing. Warren brought up non-disclosure agreements women had to make while working for his company calling him sexist. Former vice president Joseph Biden attacked Bloomberg’s record as a Mayor of New York. Bloomberg, in return, accused Sanders of supporting communism. The former mayor appeared on shaky ground with respect to the non-disclosure agreements and said they were made consensually. Bloomberg, one of the richest men in the U.S., has massively outspent his rivals, but the debate begs the question if it is enough.

Warren Weighs In Heavily On Health Care

The candidate who set the terms of the debate was Warren. Her performance was combative and impressive. The Senator from Massachusetts exploited her rival's weaknesses successfully and was especially forceful on health care.

She called out Pete Buttigieg’s plan claiming it would leave millions of people “unable” to afford health care and referring to it as a mere “PowerPoint.” Senator Amy Klobuchar wasn’t spared either when Warren described her plan as a "Post It Note." Warren claimed that while Bernie’s plan was a good start, his campaign team attacks anyone questioning how it would be carried out, and his advisers admit that the plan might not “happen anyway.”

Matters of Health and Wealth

Sanders has been under pressure to release data related to his health. Last year, the 78-year-old senator had a heart attack but cited two Vermont cardiologists saying that he was able to deal with the stresses of being president. Bloomberg was questioned about his wealth and asked about his tax returns. He replied that he had a lot of money and it took time for his records to be compiled.

Few May Escape Unhurt

The presence of the newcomer Bloomberg has meant that most shots were aimed at him.

Sanders, who is the frontrunner in Nevada polls, managed to escape unhurt during the debates. Biden, the projected frontrunner and favorite, remained relatively quiet during the debates and watched everyone take swings at each other. Klobuchar and Buttigieg were particularly acrimonious. They attacked each other on experience. Buttigieg called Klobuchar incompetent for not knowing the Mexican president’s name while Klobuchar hit back contemptuously with, “I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete.”

