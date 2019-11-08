Bloomberg Reportedly Gets Ready To Enter 2020 Presidential Race

Michael Bloomberg might be entering the 2020 presidential race after announcing he wouldn’t run in March.

What Happened

The founder of Bloomberg L.P., financial data and media company, would seek a Democratic nomination. Howard Wolfson, Bloomberg’s political advisor, suggested it in a series of tweets on Thursday.

"Mike believes that Donald Trump represents an unprecedented threat to our nation,” Wolfson said.

"We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated,” he wrote. Bloomberg is “concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned” to achieve that, according to Wolfson.

"If Mike runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America’s biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America’s toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist,” Wolfson wrote.

Switching Sides

Bloomberg served as the Mayor of New York City twice as a Republican and once as an independent between 2002 and 2013.

He had been a Democrat until he switched to the Republic party in 2001. He registered again as a Democrat in 2018.

In March, Bloomberg announced that he wouldn’t run for president in 2020.

"I believe I would defeat Donald Trump in a general election. But I am clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field,” he said at the time.

The Wall Street Journal reports the final decision hasn’t been made yet.

Photo credit: Rubinstein, Wikimedia