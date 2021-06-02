5 Best NBA Prop Bets For June 2, 2021: Kristaps Porzingis Is Ready For A Huge Game

Benzinga went three for five on Tuesday, including our top pick and a first basket victory. With four game fives tonight, including series-clinching opportunities for the Hawks and Jazz, we bring you our top five NBA prop bets for June 2.

All odds listed are courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) unless otherwise specified.

5: Trae Young First Basket (+550)

We’ve already cashed a Trae Young first basket prop bet in game two and we're going ahead and making the same bet tonight. The reasoning is the same as Clint Capela should win the opening tip and Young will get the ball and look to set the trend of the game, most likely with a shot attempt.

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Game 5

4: Jaren Jackson Jr. Over 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-127)

Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz Game 5

JJJ hasn’t been afraid to shoot the three-ball these playoffs, as he's averaging 5.5 attempts a game. I don’t blame him for sticking behind the line with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Rudy Gobert patrolling the paint. He should continue to hang behind the line and I like his chances of making at least two shots.

3: Ben Simmons To Record A Double-Double (-112)

Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5

With Joel Embiid out with injury, Simmons should get some heavy minutes in a possible series-clinching game tonight. He can either get a double-double through rebounds or assists and I like the odds given for that to happen.

2: Kristaps Porzingis Over 25.5 Points, Rebounds And Assists (-113)

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers Game 5

The Unicorn will be looking to lead his team to a victory in Los Angeles tonight. Coming off a game four loss with a stat line that included 18 points and five rebounds, Porzingis will show out tonight to help the Mavericks upset the Clippers.

1: Daniel Gafford Over 6.5 Rebounds (-113)

Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5

Daniel Gafford has had a breakout season and he doesn’t want it to end. He is averaging 5.5 rebounds per game these playoffs, but with Embiid out tonight, he will get heavy minutes and hang in the paint, looking for rebounds and quick second-chance points. This is our top prop bet for the night as we will watch for Gafford to dominate.