NBA Playoff Games For June 2, 2021: Betting Odds, Public Picks And How To Watch

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
How To Watch:

Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5: The Wizards-76ers will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on NBATV, which is run by Turner Sports, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Game 5: The Hawks-Nuggets will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on TNT.

Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz Game 5: The Grizzlies-Jazz will be played in Utah at the Vivant Arena. The game will be shown on NBATV with tip-off at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers Game 5: The Mavericks travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers in the Staples Center. Tip-off is at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on TNT.

Betting Odds:

Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5

Team

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Wizards

+6 (-113)

Over 230 (-110)

+205

76ers

-6 (-108)

Under 230 (-110)

-250

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Game 5

Team

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Hawks

+1.5 (-110)

Over 208 (-110)

+102

Knicks

-1.5 (-112)

Under 208 (-110)

-121

Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz Game 5

Team

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Grizzlies

+9.5 (-110)

Over 225.5 (-110)

+350

Jazz

-9.5 (-110)

Under 225.5 (-110)

-455

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers Game 5

Team

Spread

Over/Under

Moneyline

Mavericks

+7 (-107)

Over 217 (-112)

+245

Clippers

-7 (-114)

Under 217 (-109)

-305

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Public’s Picks:
Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5

Team

Spread % Of Bets

Spread % Of Money

O/U % Of Bets

O/U% Of Money

ML % Of Bets

ML % Of Money

Wizards

49%

73%

59%

2%

64%

26%

76ers

51%

27%

41%

98%

36%

74%

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Game 5

Team

Spread % Of Bets

Spread % Of Money

O/U % Of Bets

O/U% Of Money

ML % Of Bets

ML % Of Money

Hawks

42%

16%

57%

60%

64%

37%

Knicks

58%

84%

43%

40%

36%

63%

Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz Game 5

Team

Spread % Of Bets

Spread % Of Money

O/U % Of Bets

O/U% Of Money

ML % Of Bets

ML % Of Money

Grizzlies

31%

59%

74%

45%

49%

4%

Jazz

69%

41%

26%

55%

51%

96%

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers Game 5

Team

Spread % Of Bets

Spread % Of Money

O/U % Of Bets

O/U% Of Money

ML % Of Bets

ML % Of Money

Mavericks

37%

18%

48%

6%

28%

1%

Clippers

63%

82%

52%

94%

72%

99%

