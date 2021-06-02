NBA Playoff Games For June 2, 2021: Betting Odds, Public Picks And How To Watch

How To Watch:

Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5: The Wizards-76ers will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on NBATV, which is run by Turner Sports, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Game 5: The Hawks-Nuggets will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on TNT.

Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz Game 5: The Grizzlies-Jazz will be played in Utah at the Vivant Arena. The game will be shown on NBATV with tip-off at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers Game 5: The Mavericks travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers in the Staples Center. Tip-off is at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on TNT.

Betting Odds:

Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Wizards +6 (-113) Over 230 (-110) +205 76ers -6 (-108) Under 230 (-110) -250

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Game 5

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Hawks +1.5 (-110) Over 208 (-110) +102 Knicks -1.5 (-112) Under 208 (-110) -121

Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz Game 5

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Grizzlies +9.5 (-110) Over 225.5 (-110) +350 Jazz -9.5 (-110) Under 225.5 (-110) -455

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers Game 5

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline Mavericks +7 (-107) Over 217 (-112) +245 Clippers -7 (-114) Under 217 (-109) -305

Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Public’s Picks:

Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5

Team Spread % Of Bets Spread % Of Money O/U % Of Bets O/U% Of Money ML % Of Bets ML % Of Money Wizards 49% 73% 59% 2% 64% 26% 76ers 51% 27% 41% 98% 36% 74%

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Game 5

Team Spread % Of Bets Spread % Of Money O/U % Of Bets O/U% Of Money ML % Of Bets ML % Of Money Hawks 42% 16% 57% 60% 64% 37% Knicks 58% 84% 43% 40% 36% 63%

Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz Game 5

Team Spread % Of Bets Spread % Of Money O/U % Of Bets O/U% Of Money ML % Of Bets ML % Of Money Grizzlies 31% 59% 74% 45% 49% 4% Jazz 69% 41% 26% 55% 51% 96%

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers Game 5