NBA Playoff Games For June 2, 2021: Betting Odds, Public Picks And How To Watch
How To Watch:
Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5: The Wizards-76ers will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. This game will be broadcasted on NBATV, which is run by Turner Sports, which is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T).
Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Game 5: The Hawks-Nuggets will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on TNT.
Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz Game 5: The Grizzlies-Jazz will be played in Utah at the Vivant Arena. The game will be shown on NBATV with tip-off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers Game 5: The Mavericks travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers in the Staples Center. Tip-off is at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on TNT.
Betting Odds:
Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
Wizards
|
+6 (-113)
|
Over 230 (-110)
|
+205
|
76ers
|
-6 (-108)
|
Under 230 (-110)
|
-250
Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Game 5
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
Hawks
|
+1.5 (-110)
|
Over 208 (-110)
|
+102
|
Knicks
|
-1.5 (-112)
|
Under 208 (-110)
|
-121
Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz Game 5
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
Grizzlies
|
+9.5 (-110)
|
Over 225.5 (-110)
|
+350
|
Jazz
|
-9.5 (-110)
|
Under 225.5 (-110)
|
-455
Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers Game 5
|
Team
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
Mavericks
|
+7 (-107)
|
Over 217 (-112)
|
+245
|
Clippers
|
-7 (-114)
|
Under 217 (-109)
|
-305
Betting Odds Courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)
Public’s Picks:
Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5
|
Team
|
Spread % Of Bets
|
Spread % Of Money
|
O/U % Of Bets
|
O/U% Of Money
|
ML % Of Bets
|
ML % Of Money
|
Wizards
|
49%
|
73%
|
59%
|
2%
|
64%
|
26%
|
76ers
|
51%
|
27%
|
41%
|
98%
|
36%
|
74%
Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Game 5
|
Team
|
Spread % Of Bets
|
Spread % Of Money
|
O/U % Of Bets
|
O/U% Of Money
|
ML % Of Bets
|
ML % Of Money
|
Hawks
|
42%
|
16%
|
57%
|
60%
|
64%
|
37%
|
Knicks
|
58%
|
84%
|
43%
|
40%
|
36%
|
63%
Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz Game 5
|
Team
|
Spread % Of Bets
|
Spread % Of Money
|
O/U % Of Bets
|
O/U% Of Money
|
ML % Of Bets
|
ML % Of Money
|
Grizzlies
|
31%
|
59%
|
74%
|
45%
|
49%
|
4%
|
Jazz
|
69%
|
41%
|
26%
|
55%
|
51%
|
96%
Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers Game 5
|
Team
|
Spread % Of Bets
|
Spread % Of Money
|
O/U % Of Bets
|
O/U% Of Money
|
ML % Of Bets
|
ML % Of Money
|
Mavericks
|
37%
|
18%
|
48%
|
6%
|
28%
|
1%
|
Clippers
|
63%
|
82%
|
52%
|
94%
|
72%
|
99%
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: basketball gambling NBA sports bettingSports General