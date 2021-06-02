 Skip to main content

Bet Trends You Need To Know Before Betting June 2 NBA Playoff Games

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
For a full betting breakdown of odds, public picks and how to watch, click here.

Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5:

  • Washington is 6-1 ATS in their last seven Wednesday games.
  • The Over is 5-1 in Philadelphia’s last six games as a favorite.
  • MVP candidate Joel Embiid is out for tonight’s game while Wizards’ forward Davis Bertans is questionable.

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Game 5:

  • Atlanta is 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games.
  • The Under is 6-1 in New York’s last seven games as home favorites.
  • There are no new injuries for either team.

Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz Game 5:

  • The Over has hit in every game this series.
  • There are no new injuries for either team.

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers Game 5:

  • The Over is 7-1 in Dallas’ last eight road games.
  • The Under is 6-1-1 in Los Angeles’ last eight home games.
  • Serge Ibaka is questionable for the Clippers as he is nursing a back injury.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

