Bet Trends You Need To Know Before Betting June 2 NBA Playoff Games
Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers Game 5:
- Washington is 6-1 ATS in their last seven Wednesday games.
- The Over is 5-1 in Philadelphia’s last six games as a favorite.
- MVP candidate Joel Embiid is out for tonight’s game while Wizards’ forward Davis Bertans is questionable.
Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks Game 5:
- Atlanta is 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games.
- The Under is 6-1 in New York’s last seven games as home favorites.
- There are no new injuries for either team.
Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz Game 5:
- The Over has hit in every game this series.
- There are no new injuries for either team.
Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Clippers Game 5:
- The Over is 7-1 in Dallas’ last eight road games.
- The Under is 6-1-1 in Los Angeles’ last eight home games.
- Serge Ibaka is questionable for the Clippers as he is nursing a back injury.
