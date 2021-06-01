5 Best NBA Prop Bets For June 1, 2021: Superstars Look To Lead Their Teams To Victory

We have a loaded NBA slate for June 1, including Nuggets-Blazers and Suns-Lakers, two games where the series is tied 2-2 ahead of the all-important game five. We also have a Celtics-Nets game that will see the Nets try to clinch a spot in the second round of the playoffs.

With so much at stake, lots of players will be looking to show out so here are our top five NBA prop bets for June 1. You can check out our full betting preview that includes odds, public picks and how to watch here.

All odds listed are courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) unless otherwise specified.

5: Jayson Tatum First Field Goal Of The Game (+470)

The Boston Celtics will probably win the opening tip and the ball will most likely end up in Tatum’s hands at some point during the possession, and I predict that Tatum will look to score right away. He is coming off a 40-point effort and with Boston down 3-1, Tatum will look to gain control early on.

4: LeBron James To Record A Triple-Double (+450)

LeBron James will have to will this Los Angeles Lakers team to a victory tonight with Anthony Davis playing few minutes, if any. James knows just how important this game five is and he will look to spread the ball out and attack the boards to help his team gain a crucial victory in Phoenix.

3: Jayson Tatum Over 3.5 3-Pointers (+104)

If Boston goes down big, something that wouldn’t be surprising to see, Tatum will rain down three-point attempts as he tries to get his team back into the game. Tatum will have to keep up with Brooklyn’s Big 3 in scoring and three-pointers are a good way to do that.

2: Damian Lillard To Score Over 32 Points And Portland Wins (+233)

If the Portland Trailblazers want to win tonight, a lot of the burden will fall on Damian Lillard. Dame is already averaging over 30 points in these playoffs and if Portland wins, it can be assumed that Dame scored over 32 points to get them there. This is basically a Portland Moneyline bet and at +233, this screams value.

1: Robert Covington Over 7.5 Points (-107)

Robert Covington is getting 36 minutes a night for Portland during the playoffs and shooting the ball at a 43.5% rate, including 38.5% from behind the line. If he takes even six shots tonight, there is a very good chance the three-point and defensive specialist will score at minimum eight points.