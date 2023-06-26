Musk Vs. Zuckerberg: Benzinga Users Favor One Billionaire If Biggest Fight In 'History Of The World' Happens

A feud between two billionaires could be spilling over to an official cage match. Sportsbooks have placed early odds on who would win between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg in the ring. Here’s a look at who Benzinga users see winning the match if it happens.

What Happened: A proposed fight between Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg is drawing attention with both billionaires ready to enter the ring after years of being rivals.

UFC president Dana White recently said that while the fight is in the early stages of discussion, both billionaires are “dead serious about” fighting each other.

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. It would break all pay-per-view records,” White added.

White said that the fight could raise millions of dollars for charity with each billionaire signaling an interest in fighting for charity.

“Everyone would want to see it. I’m taking it very serious. If these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see, that’s what I do for a living.”

Sportsbook operator DraftKings Inc DKNG has made initial odds for the fight, with Zuckerberg the favorite at -160. Musk comes in as the underdog at odds of +140.

Many have pointed to Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu training, including his recent tournaments.

“Mark takes the sport very seriously. Elon tells me he’s done martial arts, he’s done jiu-jitsu,” White noted.

Musk recently said he would train for the fight if it becomes an official event.

“I haven’t started training yet. If this does happen, I will train,” Musk said on a recent Twitter Spaces. “I spend my time according to what is needed. I don’t usually have to fight people.”

Who Wins the Fight?: Benzinga recently asked ChatGPT to predict a winner of the fight, with the answer found here.

A recent Twitter poll asked Benzinga followers to pick a winner of the fight and how interested they were in the potentially biggest fight ever.

“If Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg meet in the ring for a cage match, who wins?” Benzinga asked.

The four potential answers were:

Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg

I hope they both lose

Don’t care

In the end, it was betting favorite Zuckerberg who won the poll with a slight 34% to 33% edge over Musk. The answer “don’t care” got 20% of the overall vote, suggesting perhaps that the fight will not be as big as White predicted.

An answer of “I hope they both lose” got 13% of the vote, showing that there are people out there likely not fans of either billionaire.

