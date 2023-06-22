Elon Vs. Zuckerberg: The Fight Of The Century Is 'Canceled' — Or At Least That's What Mama Musk Says

The world might be preparing for the ultimate showdown between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta Platforms chief Mark Zuckerberg — but it appears this "cage match" has been "canceled."

What Happened: On Friday, the tech billionaire's mother, Maye Musk, took to Twitter and shared her "Great relief" by saying that "the fight has been canceled."

The tweet came as a surprise to netizens who were anticipating at least a few bouts between the two billionaires, Musk being the richest (valued at $232 billion) and Zuckerberg ranked at 10 on the Bloomberg Billionaire's List (valued at $103 billion).

Before this startling revelation, Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer who gained notoriety for his online rants advocating male dominance and has been indicted on rape and human trafficking charges, offered to train Musk.

According to Tate, Meta banned him from all its platforms "for telling the truth about vaccines," but with a strike at the "enemy clans leader," he'll be able to equal the score.

Earlier today, in response to Lex Fridman’s suggestion of a jiu-jitsu match between Zuckerberg and Musk as an entertaining plot twist in this simulated reality, the latter enthusiastically agreed and stated, “Let’s go full MMA.”

Why It's Important: For the unversed, it all started on Tuesday evening when Musk addressed speculations about Meta potentially introducing a competitor platform called Threads. He expressed concern in his tweet, saying that such a platform would result in Zuckerberg having sole dominion over the Earth.

It was this particular tweet that prompted a Twitter user to warn Musk about Zuckerberg’s recently acquired martial arts abilities, to which the tech billionaire replied saying, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

The seemingly innocent tweet soon blew up as Zuckerberg took to his Instagram story and responded with, “Send me location” — a reference to a famous quote from MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov when he called out Conor McGregor.

After that, things kept escalating and suddenly, the location for this "cage match" was set to be in Las Vegas, Joe Rogan's name came up as a potential candidate for the role of referee and hints about the fight taking place in an octagon setting following the UFC style started boiling up.

In fact, UFC president Dana White reportedly had conversations with both Musk and Zuckerberg, confirming their seriousness about the fight.

These updates also gave wind to sportsbooks as they had already begun circulating odds for the eagerly awaited clash.

Now after Maye's tweet, will this epic showdown actually close down for good or not, only time can tell.

