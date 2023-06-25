Musk Says Cage Fight With Zuckerberg 'Might Actually Happen'

In a much-anticipated clash, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. META, and Elon Musk, former CEO of Twitter, are poised for a potential showdown in a cage match.

Following the proposal of a MMA cage fight with Zuckerberg, Musk announced on Saturday that he is prepared to commence training if the event materializes.

"I haven't started training yet. If this does happen, I will train," Musk said on Twitter Spaces with Ashlee Vance, the author of a book on Musk and the space race.

"I spend my time according to what is needed," Musk said. "I don't usually have to fight people."

The match "might actually happen," said Musk, who added it was possible that it could go badly if Zuckerberg takes the match seriously, Reuters reported.

Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a fight earlier this week, to which Zuckerberg responded by asking for a location to meet.

Musk later responded by saying, "Vegas octagon."

On Tuesday, a Twitter user cautioned Musk about Zuckerberg's newfound martial arts skills, to which Musk responded, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

An impending physical confrontation between the two tech billionaires would undoubtedly be the pinnacle of excitement.

Musk is the richest person in the world, valued at $232 billion, and Zuckerberg ranks 10th at $103 billion, according to Bloomberg. However, the shareholders of their public companies could be worried about potential injuries or distractions.

As speculation about a potential fight between Musk and Zuckerberg grows, numerous individuals have expressed interest in participating in the event.

Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies and a West Point graduate, stated his desire to fight the winner. Meanwhile, Roger Ver, popularly known as Bitcoin Jesus, expressed his willingness to take on both Zuckerberg and Musk, proposing that the winner be given the authority to select the cryptocurrency adopted by Facebook and Twitter.

Photo: Shutterstock