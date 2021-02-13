Valentine's Day Deals For Those Who Don't Want To Cook

People fed up with nonstop cooking and looking for a break this Valentine's Day weekend have many deals to pick from.

Freebies And Discounts

What's a better gift than something for free ... or discounted.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and its food-delivery platform, Uber Eats, is waiving delivery fees on all Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) orders of at least $15. Drizly, Uber's recent acquisition, is offering new users $5 off and free delivery when they use a promo code VDAY2020.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) is offering $5 off all orders of $15 via DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) with promo code LOVEMCD.

Heart-Shaped Food

Heart-shaped pizzas or chicken nuggets may seem strange during the year. Except on Valentine's Day, when they are delicious.

Auntie Anne's is offering buy-one-get-one free, heart-shaped pretzels in stores on Feb. 14.

Chick-fil-A fans can order 30-count nuggets or 10-count chick-n-minis on trays in the shape of a heart.

Dunkin' Donuts is bringing back its heart-shaped donuts, the heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut, and Cupid's Choice Donut.

Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) thinks saying I love you is best shown as a heart-shaped pizza, ordered with a promo code VALENTINE. Other chains offering heart-shaped pizzas include Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) Pizza Hut chain, which is bringing back its heart-shaped pie.

Full Course Meal Deals

Looking for something a bit more special than heart-shaped pizzas or nuggets? These restaurants have you covered.

Bloomin' Brands Inc's (NASDAQ: BLMN) Outback Steakhouse chain is offering its Valentine Meal for Two promotion from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14. The deal includes a four-course meal for two, including an appetizer to share, two salads, two entrees and a cheesecake to share.

Rival chain Olive Garden is offering a ToGo Dinner for Two for $34.99. The Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) chain is packaging a soup or salad, breadsticks, a shareable entree, and dessert.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, another chain under Bloomin' Brands' umbrella, is offering a 35-ounce Prime-graded Tomahawk steak with lobster tail scampi and crab-stuffed shrimp. Reservations are required for indoor dining.

Fogo de Chao is welcoming guests to visit its restaurants to enjoy its all-you-can-eat meat with sides for $65 a person.

The Very Unusual And Epic Deals

Where loves new and old meet.

Exclusive to Las Vegas —where else? — Denny's Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) will let couples get married at its diner for just $99. Pancakes not included.

Single on the big day? Hooters has you covered. Bring a photo of your ex to a restaurant and shred it on the spot to score 10 free boneless wings. An online option is available via Hooters.com/ShredYourEx

