Trump Promised 'Food For Everyone' At A Miami Cuban Restaurant. Diners Didn't Cash In And The Former President Got McDonald's Instead.

After appearing in a Florida federal court last week, former president Donald Trump made an unexpected pit stop at a Cuban restaurant nearby. Diners were promised free food, but didn’t get to cash in.

What Happened: Trump pleaded not guilty while appearing at his first court hearing related to 37 federal criminal charges over the mishandling of classified documents found at his Mar-A-Lago Florida resort.

After leaving the courthouse, Trump and his staffers visited Versailles Restaurant, which bills itself as the most famous Cuban restaurant.

During his stop, Trump took pictures with supporters, including UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, and was seen sharing in prayer with others, as shared by TMZ.

Trump was also serenaded with birthday songs, as he visited the restaurant the day before his birthday.

During his visit, the former president promised “food for everyone.” A source, however, told the Miami New Times that Trump did not pick up the tab for any diners other than his own staffers.

Senior advisor Jamie Miller shared a picture of some of the takeout food ordered for Trump’s staff.

Sources said the visit was brief and diners were not given time to order food or get their tab paid for.

“President Trump was very enthused and very appreciative to the family at Versailles Restaurant for welcoming him this week,” a Trump spokesperson told the New York Post. “At the end of Trump’s visit, he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves.”

Why It’s Important: While many were happy just to see Trump or get their quick photo opportunity, the call for free food was misleading given the time constraints.

And although several of Trump’s staff got to enjoy the Cuban food, Trump had food from a different restaurant.

Trump had food from McDonald’s after the court hearing, while discussing the speech he would give later that night with supporters, as reported by the New York Times.

The former president and 2024 presidential candidate loves McDonald’s and has been known to ask the White House staff to make similar versions of popular McDonald’s menu items.

Earlier this year, Trump bought food from McDonald’s for first responders following the Ohio train derailment. Trump told a McDonald’s worker that he might know the menu better than all the workers.

