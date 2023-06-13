Trump's GOP Lead Grows After Federal Charges, Reveals Poll Of Republican Voters: Here's How Far Ahead Former President Is To DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump became the first president to face federal charges in the U.S. The charges came while Trump enjoyed a sizable lead in most polls of Republican voters ahead of the 2024 election. Here’s a look at a poll after the charges were announced.

What Happened: Trump faces 37 charges related to classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. On Tuesday, Trump plead not guilty to all charges in his first court appearance related to the case.

Trump saw his support in several election polls grow after his previous indictment earlier this year. The latest Morning Consult poll, conducted June 9 through June 11 among Republican voters, shows increased support for Trump.

Here are the latest numbers for Republican voters and who they would select in the 2024 election for the GOP nomination:

Donald Trump: 59%

Ron DeSantis: 19%

Mike Pence: 8%

Tim Scott: 4%

Nikki Haley: 3%

Vivek Ramaswamy: 3%

Chris Christie: 2%

Asa Hutchinson: 1%

Trump’s support in the Morning Consult poll was 55% last week prior to his indictment, which means the former president has gained after the charges were announced. The gap between Trump and DeSantis widened to 40 points after the Florida governor recently closed the gap to 34 points.

Official campaign announcements by Pence and Christie have not led to large increases for either candidate.

In the last Morning Consult Benzinga reported on, Trump had 56% support and DeSantis had 22%. Pence and Scott have each gained 1% in the poll results since the last poll.

Along with the poll for the GOP nomination, Morning Consult polled voters of both parties on hypothetical 2024 election matchups. In the matchups, Trump got 42% of the vote alongside Biden getting 42% of the vote.

The poll saw DeSantis trail Biden with support of 39% to 43%, respectively.

Trump has remained even with Biden or slightly behind in the recent polls.

Why It’s Important: The results of the Morning Consult poll differ with a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll that showed Trump with 43% of support compared to DeSantis at 22%.

In that poll, the 30-point lead Trump had in May over DeSantis had dropped to 21 points in June. While the Reuters/Ipsos poll came after charges for Trump were announced, it was also the first poll done since DeSantis declared his official 2024 campaign.

Since declaring his campaign for the 2024 election in November, Trump has led the way in the polls and strengthened his lead. The latest results show that even federal charges haven’t slowed him down in dominance over GOP rivals.

Back in February, the gap between Trump and DeSantis was only 17 points and that came before DeSantis had officially declared.

It could take another major event or other candidates dropping out to increase support for a Trump rival at this point.

