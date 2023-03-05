Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A 'Crazy Fool': Why Former RNC Chair Is Going Off On Congresswoman

The former head of the Republican National Committee is speaking out against an outspoken member of his party.

What Happened: Michael Steele served as the Republican National Committee chair from 2009 to 2011 and is now criticizing one of the rising figures of the party. Steele shared his criticism of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who is a potential vice presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

“She has no clue what the hell she’s talking about,” Steele said of Greene during an MSNBC interview. “Why do we listen to this crazy fool? Marjorie Taylor Greene, please just shut the hell up. Do us all a favor. You are an embarrassment to the Republican Party and to the country as a congresswoman.”

Steele’s comments came after Greene called for “a national divorce” of the United States, splitting the country among red states and blue states based on political preference.

“We fought that war. A Republican president lost his life over trying to save the union, and this fool wants to split it? So here we go. This is the kind of crazy that requires a lot of heavy thinking, because she isn’t.”

Steele has been openly critical of former President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party in recent years. Steele publicly endorsed President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the 2020 presidential election in a race against Trump.

Related Link: Marjorie Taylor Grene Claimes She Was Attacked At A Restaurant For Her Political Views, Here's How Social Media Responded

Why It’s Important: Steele’s comments come as Greene spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference and criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and shared comments on gender-affirming care.

Greene has been vocal in opposing additional support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, which comes after the Congress member purchased shares of defense company Lockheed Martin LMT and oil stock Chevron Corp CVX days before the war began. Both companies saw their stock price up and may have benefitted from the war effort.

During her March 3 speech at CPAC, Greene stated that Zelenskyy said he wants America’s "sons and daughters to go die in Ukraine."

“And while I look at a camera and directly tell Zelenskyy, you’d better leave your hands off of our sons and daughters because they’re not dying over there,” Greene said. Politifact found no evidence of Zelenskyy making those remarks.

Greene also went on a rant against transgender activists and the targeting of children, according to The Independent.

“We have a responsibility to be the party that protects our children.”

Greene told the CPAC crowd that transgender activists were targeting vulnerable children who have autism, mental illness, depression, or are in foster care.

“These victims come in thinking they’re going to find happiness, and they’re going to find security in their identity because they think they can change their gender.”

Greene criticized the thought that children can change their gender “before they’ve grown up, before they even finish puberty, before they’ve developed into an adult, before they’re old enough to vote.”

The congresswoman said she is introducing legislation that would make it a felony to perform gender-affirming care to people under the age of 18.

Greene is well known for controversial comments, something that previously got her banned from Twitter.

Read Next: Dr. Dre Sends Caese And Desist To Trump Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene: When Music & Politcis Collide

Photo: Shutterstock