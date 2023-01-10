Dr. Dre Sends Cease-And-Desist To Trump Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene: When Music, Politics Collide

Andre Young, better known as Death Row Records co-founder Dr. Dre, doesn’t take kindly to his music being used without his permission — especially as it pertains to far-right conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What Happened: Lawyers at King Holmers Paterno & Soriano LLP, the firm representing Dr. Dre, sent a scathing letter to Greene on Jan. 9 after the Georgia Congresswoman posted a video to her social media channels touting hers, and former President Donald Trump’s, role in helping to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy using the hit song “Still D.R.E” as the background music.

“Mr. Young has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music,” Dr. Dre’s lawyers said to Greene in a letter obtained by TMZ. “The use of 'Still D.R.E' without permission constitutes copyright infringement.”

The video, which was viewed over five million times on Twitter, "has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.” See below.

“One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country,” Dr. Dre’s lawyers wrote to Greene. “It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on.”

This isn’t the first time Trump's political allies have illegally used music.

Trump, and other Republicans, have received cease and desist letters from Creedence Clearwater Revival lead singer John Fogerty, Linkin Park, Elton John, The Rolling Stones and Neil Young.

