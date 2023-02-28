Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Was Attacked At A Restaurant For Her Political Views, Here's How Social Media Responded

A member of the U.S. Congress shared a story of being attacked and harassed while dining in a restaurant. Here’s the account and how the social media post quickly backfired for the Congresswoman.

What Happened: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to social media to share a story of being attacked Monday night at a restaurant by what she described as an “insane” woman. The story comes as Greene’s name has been mentioned as a potential vice presidential candidate for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane woman and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene tweeted.

Greene called the attack politically motivated.

“They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self-righteous, insane and completely out of control.”

Greene said she was working with her staff at a table in the restaurant and didn’t notice the people until they “turned into demons.”

“People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone.”

A spokesperson for Greene told The New York Post that they had to get in between the table and the son of the woman who attacked Greene. The 20-year-old son is said to have screamed expletives loudly at Greene.

The story from Greene came after the member of Congress tweeted on Presidents’ Day that the U.S. needs a “national divorce.” The move proposed by Greene would separate Liberal and Conservative states.

“We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done," she said.

Greene had been the subject of threats and intimidation previously. A man from New York pled guilty to making threatening phone calls earlier in February.

Social Media Calls Out Greene: Users on Twitter were quick to point out past harassment done by Greene aimed at others. This included several videos posted of Greene following Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg during his visit to the U.S. Capitol in 2018.

The video showed Greene following Hogg around and asking him questions about gun rights and how he’s able to meet with senators, without getting a response from the March for Our Lives founder.

Hogg replied to Green’s post on Tuesday.

“Man that sucks. I was attacked and screamed at in 2018 by an insane woman named Marjorie Taylor Greene. She had no respect for the privacy of me as an 18-year-old school shooting survivor or my staff. She was self-righteous, insane, and completely out of control,” Hogg tweeted.

The video of Greene following Hogg drew harassment and stalking claims from many at the time.

Others pointed to Greene’s lack of respect for President Joe Biden during his recent State of the Union speech.

