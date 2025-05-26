Cathie Wood Reiterates 'Profound' AI Application In Healthcare As Researchers Discover 'Cancer Survival Outcomes' By Facial Photograph Analysis: Here Are The Stocks That Could Benefit

Cathie Wood, the founder, CEO, and CIO of Ark Invest, underscored the application of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector by sharing new research by Mass General Brigham, citing the discovery of cancer survival using facial photograph analysis.

What Happened: Wood reiterated her earlier point on the “profound application” of AI in the healthcare industry, comparing it to the implementation of the same in autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots.

She quoted Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, the founder of Abundance360 and XPRIZE, who highlighted Mass General Brigham research.

According to the researchers at Mass General Brigham, AI was not only able to estimate a person’s biological age, but also improve cancer survival outcomes predictions by just analyzing a facial photograph.

Thus, this marked another small milestone in using AI within the healthcare industry.

Before this, Wood made similar comments on the use of AI for healthcare research. According to ARK’s proprietary Multiomics Flywheel, "AI is powering a self-reinforcing loop that accelerates every aspect of multiomics—from generating biological data, to diagnosing diseases, to developing new drugs and cures."

Multiomics is a biological analysis approach that integrates data from multiple "omic" fields, like genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, to gain an understanding of biological systems.

Why It Matters: Ark's multiomics analyst, Nemo M Despot, highlighted that companies like Twist Bioscience Corp. TWST, Tempus AI Inc. TEM, 10X Genomics Inc. TXG, and Illumina Inc. ILMN are developing increasingly powerful tools to sequence and analyze DNA faster and more cost-effectively.

Despot stated that AI-powered molecular diagnostics are changing how diseases are detected early and allowing for precise categorization of individual patient biological profiles.

"AI leverages data from multiomic tools and diagnostics to design more effective drugs, delivering results with higher success rates more quickly and less expensively," he said.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Friday. The SPY was down 0.68% to $579.11, while the QQQ declined 0.93% to $509.24, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Monday, the futures of Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher.

