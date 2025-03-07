Jim Cramer Says Market Isn't 'Oversold Enough' For A Powerful Bounce Back Led By Broadcom's Strong Earnings

As the Nasdaq 100 index entered the correction zone on Thursday, Broadcom Inc. AVGO surged 12.82% in after-hours, however, CNBC’s Jim Cramer believes that Broadcom’s strong earnings won’t be able to help the index out of the slump.

What Happened: Broadcom slipped 6.33% on Thursday when Nasdaq 100 plunged nearly 10% from its previous high, entering a correction phase. However, AVGO recovered during after-hours as it reported better-than-expected earnings and guidance.

While Gary Black, the managing partner at Future Fund LLC, believed that Broadcom’s first quarter artificial intelligence spending of $14.9 billion, above the estimated amount of $14.6 billion, could help the AI stocks on Friday, Cramer changed his stance on Friday morning.

Cramer took to X and said that the Nasdaq correction wasn’t “oversold” enough to expect a “powerful” bounce back led by Broadcom’s strong earnings.

We just aren't oversold enough to get that powerful bounce that you would think could occur off of Broadcom. A lot of destruction… — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) March 7, 2025

Why It Matters: The Nasdaq 100 entered correction territory on Thursday, falling 9.76% from its record high to 20,052.64, and breaking below its 200-day moving average for the first time in nearly two years. The 497 trading sessions for which the Nasdaq 100 index was above its 200-day moving average, was the second longest streak in its history, returning 73% to investors.

The semiconductor giant beat the first quarter revenue and earnings estimates, reporting $14.92 billion and $1.60 per share, respectively. It projects second quarter AI semiconductor revenue of $4.4 billion, driven by hyperscale partner investments, and overall revenue of approximately $14.9 billion, exceeding analyst expectations.

"We expect continued strength in AI semiconductor revenue of $4.4 billion in Q2, as hyperscale partners continue to invest in AI XPUs and connectivity solutions for AI data centers,” said Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom.

Price Action: Most AI-linked stocks were up in pre-market on Friday and Broadcom surged 10.89%. Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ was up 0.50% to $490.65.

Stocks/ETF Friday’s Premarket Performance Thursday’s Performance YTD Performance Broadcom Inc. AVGO 10.89% -6.33% -22.64% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD 0.64% -2.77% -18.06% Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM 1.55% -4.55% -12.76% Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL 1.18% -19.81% -36.35% Nvidia Corporation NVDA 1.61% -5.74% -2.06% Microsoft Corp. MSFT -0.28% -1.03% -5.18% Meta Platforms Inc. META 0.16% -4.35% 4.79% Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ 0.50% -2.75% -4.32%

Broadcom has a consensus price target of $537.08 based on 26 analyst ratings, with recent targets from Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Mizuho averaging $255.33.

