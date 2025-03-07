March 7, 2025 7:11 AM 3 min read

Jim Cramer Says Market Isn't 'Oversold Enough' For A Powerful Bounce Back Led By Broadcom's Strong Earnings

As the Nasdaq 100 index entered the correction zone on Thursday, Broadcom Inc. AVGO surged 12.82% in after-hours, however, CNBC’s Jim Cramer believes that Broadcom’s strong earnings won’t be able to help the index out of the slump.

What Happened: Broadcom slipped 6.33% on Thursday when Nasdaq 100 plunged nearly 10% from its previous high, entering a correction phase. However, AVGO recovered during after-hours as it reported better-than-expected earnings and guidance.

While Gary Black, the managing partner at Future Fund LLC, believed that Broadcom’s first quarter artificial intelligence spending of $14.9 billion, above the estimated amount of $14.6 billion, could help the AI stocks on Friday, Cramer changed his stance on Friday morning.

Cramer took to X and said that the Nasdaq correction wasn’t “oversold” enough to expect a “powerful” bounce back led by Broadcom’s strong earnings.

Why It Matters: The Nasdaq 100 entered correction territory on Thursday, falling 9.76% from its record high to 20,052.64, and breaking below its 200-day moving average for the first time in nearly two years. The 497 trading sessions for which the Nasdaq 100 index was above its 200-day moving average, was the second longest streak in its history, returning 73% to investors.

The semiconductor giant beat the first quarter revenue and earnings estimates, reporting $14.92 billion and $1.60 per share, respectively. It projects second quarter AI semiconductor revenue of $4.4 billion, driven by hyperscale partner investments, and overall revenue of approximately $14.9 billion, exceeding analyst expectations.

"We expect continued strength in AI semiconductor revenue of $4.4 billion in Q2, as hyperscale partners continue to invest in AI XPUs and connectivity solutions for AI data centers,” said Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom.

Price Action: Most AI-linked stocks were up in pre-market on Friday and Broadcom surged 10.89%. Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ was up 0.50% to $490.65.

Stocks/ETFFriday’s Premarket PerformanceThursday’s PerformanceYTD Performance
Broadcom Inc. AVGO10.89%-6.33%-22.64%
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD0.64%-2.77%-18.06%
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM1.55%-4.55%-12.76%
Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL1.18%-19.81%-36.35%
Nvidia Corporation NVDA1.61%-5.74%-2.06%
Microsoft Corp. MSFT-0.28%-1.03%-5.18%
Meta Platforms Inc. META0.16%-4.35%4.79%
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ0.50%-2.75%-4.32%

Broadcom has a consensus price target of $537.08 based on 26 analyst ratings, with recent targets from Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Mizuho averaging $255.33.

