Jim Cramer Says Market Isn't 'Oversold Enough' For A Powerful Bounce Back Led By Broadcom's Strong Earnings

As the Nasdaq 100 index entered the correction zone on Thursday, Broadcom Inc. AVGO surged 12.82% in after-hours, however, CNBC’s Jim Cramer believes that Broadcom’s strong earnings won’t be able to help the index out of the slump.
What Happened: Broadcom slipped 6.33% on Thursday when Nasdaq 100 plunged nearly 10% from its previous high, entering a correction phase. However, AVGO recovered during after-hours as it reported better-than-expected earnings and guidance.
While Gary Black, the managing partner at Future Fund LLC, believed that Broadcom’s first quarter artificial intelligence spending of $14.9 billion, above the estimated amount of $14.6 billion, could help the AI stocks on Friday, Cramer changed his stance on Friday morning.
Cramer took to X and said that the Nasdaq correction wasn’t “oversold” enough to expect a “powerful” bounce back led by Broadcom’s strong earnings.
See Also: Nasdaq 100 To Enter Bear Market Territory? Next Two Weeks Crucial As 3.5% Fall Following Correction Can Make It A Reality, Warns Analyst
Why It Matters: The Nasdaq 100 entered correction territory on Thursday, falling 9.76% from its record high to 20,052.64, and breaking below its 200-day moving average for the first time in nearly two years. The 497 trading sessions for which the Nasdaq 100 index was above its 200-day moving average, was the second longest streak in its history, returning 73% to investors.
The semiconductor giant beat the first quarter revenue and earnings estimates, reporting $14.92 billion and $1.60 per share, respectively. It projects second quarter AI semiconductor revenue of $4.4 billion, driven by hyperscale partner investments, and overall revenue of approximately $14.9 billion, exceeding analyst expectations.
"We expect continued strength in AI semiconductor revenue of $4.4 billion in Q2, as hyperscale partners continue to invest in AI XPUs and connectivity solutions for AI data centers,” said Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom.
Price Action: Most AI-linked stocks were up in pre-market on Friday and Broadcom surged 10.89%. Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ was up 0.50% to $490.65.
|Stocks/ETF
|Friday’s Premarket Performance
|Thursday’s Performance
|YTD Performance
|Broadcom Inc. AVGO
|10.89%
|-6.33%
|-22.64%
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD
|0.64%
|-2.77%
|-18.06%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM
|1.55%
|-4.55%
|-12.76%
|Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL
|1.18%
|-19.81%
|-36.35%
|Nvidia Corporation NVDA
|1.61%
|-5.74%
|-2.06%
|Microsoft Corp. MSFT
|-0.28%
|-1.03%
|-5.18%
|Meta Platforms Inc. META
|0.16%
|-4.35%
|4.79%
|Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ
|0.50%
|-2.75%
|-4.32%
Broadcom has a consensus price target of $537.08 based on 26 analyst ratings, with recent targets from Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Mizuho averaging $255.33.
Read Next:
- Costco CEO Says It Is ‘Well Equipped’ To Mitigate Trump’s Tariffs, But Warns Of Inflation Impact On Consumers: ‘When It Rains, It Rains On Everyone’
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.