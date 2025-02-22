Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

This week, Wall Street retreated from record highs, influenced by Walmart's WMT cautious profit outlook and the Federal Reserve's emphasis on persistent inflation risks. Walmart's stock declined by 6.5% after its profit forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations, raising concerns about consumer spending amid ongoing inflation and trade uncertainties.

The Federal Reserve, in its latest meeting minutes, highlighted the need for more evidence of cooling inflation before considering rate cuts. Officials also pointed to potential inflationary pressures from possible shifts in trade and immigration policies, as well as supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions.

In contrast, Chinese technology stocks experienced a surge, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA rising 8.1% following strong earnings and optimistic guidance. This rally was bolstered by speculation of potential monetary policy easing by China’s central bank and anticipated fiscal stimulus measures from policymakers.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Super Micro Computer Stock Continues To Climb: What's Going On?", by Adam Eckert, reports that Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI shares surged 16.5% after the company announced strong preliminary first-quarter results and reassured investors by confirming it will file delayed financial reports by the Feb. 25 deadline, addressing governance concerns.

"Archer Aviation Stock Is Rising Tuesday: What's Going On?", by Adam Eckert, reports that Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares climbed 8.16% after the company secured FAA certification to launch its pilot training academy, a key milestone in its goal to begin electric air taxi operations in 2025, with only one more regulatory approval remaining.

"Jet.AI Targets AI Infrastructure Growth With New Data Center In Nevada, Stock Skyrockets", by Shivani Kumaresan, reports that Jet.AI Inc. JTAI shares soared 69% after the company unveiled plans for a 50-megawatt AI data center in Nevada, aiming for a full gigawatt capacity, as it seeks to capitalize on the surging demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The Bears

"Palantir Stock Tanks 10% As CEO Sell Plan, Defense Budget Cuts Spark Sell-Off", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares plunged 10% after CEO Alex Karp announced plans to sell nearly 10 million shares, raising investor concerns, while potential U.S. defense budget cuts threaten the company's lucrative government contracts, intensifying the sell-off.

"Occidental Petroleum Shares Slide After Mixed Q4 Results: EPS Beat, Revenues Miss", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY posted fourth-quarter earnings of 80 cents per share, surpassing analyst expectations of 70 cents, while revenue fell to $6.83 billion, missing the projected $7.05 billion.

"Dropbox Stock Falls After Q4 Report: ARR Slips, Paying Users Decrease", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Dropbox Inc. DBX shares fell 8.6% after the company announced a slight decrease in annual recurring revenue and a reduction of 15,000 paying users in the fourth quarter, despite exceeding earnings and revenue expectations.

