12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock increased by 36.91% to $11.61 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 590.3K shares come close, making up 187.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.1 million.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares rose 23.55% to $2.57. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 791.0K shares, which is 122.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.4 million.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares rose 9.86% to $34.62. At the close, Tilray's trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 6.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) stock increased by 7.66% to $22.19. Aphria's trading volume hit 784.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares moved upwards by 6.33% to $3.02. This security traded at a volume of 897.4K shares come close, making up 18.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $234.4 million.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares increased by 6.01% to $2.29. At the close, SenesTech's trading volume reached 148.4K shares. This is 22.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

Losers

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares fell 6.72% to $2.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.1K, accounting for 0.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $218.9 million.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares declined by 6.25% to $2.85. At the close, Hoth Therapeutics's trading volume reached 356.0K shares. This is 12.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares declined by 5.91% to $2.07. This security traded at a volume of 602.8K shares come close, making up 19.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares fell 5.58% to $2.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 382.6K, accounting for 2.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.7 million.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares fell 5.55% to $4.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 195.2K, accounting for 7.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.9 million.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock decreased by 5.29% to $12.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.3K, accounting for 0.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $644.5 million.