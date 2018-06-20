Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Castlight Health Has $10B Potential Market, William Blair Says In Bullish Initiation

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 20, 2018 2:43pm   Comments
Share:
Castlight Health Has $10B Potential Market, William Blair Says In Bullish Initiation
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2017

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE: CSLT) is a market leader with numerous effective growth channels and an attractive financial profile, according to William Blair. 

The Analyst

William Blair analyst Jeffrey Garro initiated coverage of Castlight with an Outperform rating.

The Thesis

By combining sick care and well-being guidance, Castlight has emerged as a market leader in health navigation, with over 80 Fortune 500 clients, Garro said in the Wednesday initiation note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

William Blair estimates the annual healthcare navigation opportunity could reach $10 billion by 2021, and Garro said Castlight has only penetrated 2 percent of this potential market. 

“The cost problem in health care continues to garner headlines regularly, and Castlight delivers solutions for this big problem.”

The company has access to numerous growth channels and has an opportunity to increase average revenue per customer by increasing adoption of the full suite of products, Garro said. 

Castlight’s partnership with Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) — the largest U.S. commercial health insurance company — is helping the company expand its addressable market to include fully insured employers and could help drive new account penetration, the analyst said. 

The company has a strong financial profile, with subscription gross margins above 80 percent and a long-term target of 20-percent adjusted operating margins, according to William Blair. 

Price Action

Castlight shares were rallying 9.8 percent to $4.20 at the time of publication Wednesday afternoon. 

Related Links: 

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2018

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Latest Ratings for CSLT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018William BlairInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jan 2018Cantor FitzgeraldUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Oct 2017Canaccord GenuityUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CSLT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jeffrey Garro William BlairHealth Care Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSLT + ANTM)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2018
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2018
15 Stocks To Watch For April 25, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CSLT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.