Bill Haddad

Benzinga Editor

Here&#39;s Why Farfetch Shares Are Rallying After Hours
Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, with EPS and sales beating consensus estimates. 
AVROBIO Announces Clinical Data For Gaucher Disease Gene Therapy; Says &#39;Following positive feedback from FDA and MHRA, registrational, global Phase 2/3 clinical trial for GD3 planned for second half 2023&#39;
New compelling clinical data from first-ever Gaucher disease type 3 (GD3) patient and four Gaucher disease type 1 (GD1) patients dosed with investigational AVR-RD-02 Data from first pediatric GD3 patient, the more
&#39;F1 renews with ESPN for U.S. media rights through 2025&#39; -Sports Business Journal
https://www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Daily/Closing-Bell/2022/06/24/Formula-1-espn-media-rights-us.aspx
Market On Close Imbalance: $320M To Sell Side
Meme-Stock Probe Finds Robinhood Woes Were Worse Than It Let On
-Bloomberg
Southwest Airlines, On Scotus Decision, Says Not Making Any Immediate Changes To Our Health Benefits
-Reuters
This Day In Market History: S&amp;P 500 Index Overhauled To Market Cap-Weighted Structure
Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On April 6, 1988, the S&P 500 index was overhauled and changed to a market cap-weighted structure. Where The Market Was: The Dow ended the day at 2,061.
Why Spirit Airlines Shares Are Taking Off
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares are trading higher following an NYT report suggesting JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:
Why MongoDB Shares Spiked After Hours
MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
Microvast Confirms Revenue Guidance For FY21 Will Be Within Previously Announced Range Of $145M-$155M vs $146.68M Est.
Sensata Technologies Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.70-$0.78 vs $0.88 Est., Sales $935M-$975M vs $963.59M Est.; Sees FY22 Adj. EPS $3.80-$4.06 vs $4.05 Est., Sales $4.215B-$4.275B vs $4.12B Est.
Sensata Technologies Q4 Adj. EPS $0.87 Beats $0.80 Est., Sales $934.6M Beat $916.37M Est.
Eneti Inc. Announces It Has Discontinued Its Discussions With A US Shipyard To Turbine Installation Vessel; Co. Announces New Contract Awards For Seajacks
Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) (the "Company") announced today that it has discontinued discussions with a shipyard in the United States to build a Jones Act-compliant Wind Turbine Installation Vessel. Emanuele A.
Fed&#39;s Daly Says Balancing Fed&#39;s Two Mandates Is Always The Challenge, Says Not Comfortable With High Inflation
-Reuters
Why Shares Of Affirm Dipped On Thursday
Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares are trading lower following a CNBC report indicating the company's partner Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:
ESSA Pharma Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Of EPI-7386 In Combination With Enzalutamide In Patients With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
ESSA Pharma Inc.
Gamida Cell Says Planning To Initiate Rolling BLA Submission For Omidubicel; Full BLA Submission On Track For 1H 2022
Planning to initiate rolling BLA submission for omidubicel following positive Type B meeting with FDA Full BLA submission on track for first half of 2022
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Acquisition Of Massachusetts COVID-19 Testing Provider Project Beacon COVID-19 LLC; Terms Not Disclosed
Acquisition to enable Ginkgo to bolster its growing biosecurity platform and provide expanded COVID-19 testing options to communities in Massachusetts and beyond
Regeneron Announces FDA Accepts For Review Libtayo In Combination With Chemotherapy For First-Line Treatment Of Advanced NSCLC
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Says Q4 Net Sales For UNPEEQ Targeted To Range From $20M-$25M
