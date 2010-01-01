This Day In Market History: S&P 500 Index Overhauled To Market Cap-Weighted Structure

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On April 6, 1988, the S&P 500 index was overhauled and changed to a market cap-weighted structure. Where The Market Was: The Dow ended the day at 2,061.