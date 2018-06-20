Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) stock was trading higher by more than 10 percent early Wednesday morning in reaction to a strong fiscal third-quarter report. The company said it earned $1.02 per share in the quarter on revenue of $562.3 million versus expectations of 92 cents per share and $538.18 million.

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) was trading higher by around 10 percent in reaction to M&A news. The company designs technologies to bring innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices and confirmed Tuesday afternoon it is in talks to sell itself to Dialog Semiconductor.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) was trading higher by nearly 3 percent. The stock will be included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average effective June 26 and will replace General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), which was included in the index for more than a century.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) was trading higher by more than 15 percent. The clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops oncology drug candidates said it received approval from the Polish National Office to begin a phase 1/2 clinical trial of its Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) was trading higher by nearly 40 percent after the company released a letter to shareholders. The China-based company said it's working on "enhancing its original financial technology service offerings to expand to international markets, serve international customers, and provide innovative solutions and products to support more world-class technology customers."

Related Links:

Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Sarepta's DMD Gene Therapy, Anika's Flunked Trial, Eidos To Commence Trading

28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session