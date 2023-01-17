Apple Inc.'s AAPL highly-anticipated first mixed reality headset will launch this year, but the augmented reality glasses might not release anytime soon.

What Happened: Apple has postponed its plans to launch AR glasses as a follow-up product after the release of its first MR headset, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

The tech giant is instead focusing on developing a cheaper version of the MR headset and launching it by 2024 or early 2025.

The AR glasses have been put on hold due to some technical changes. Likely, Apple's plans to release a lightweight pair of AR glasses to ensure consumers can wear them for a prolonged period without feeling discomfort are delayed indefinitely.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It's Important: Meta Platforms Inc. META and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google have their individual plans for AR glasses. However, these products are also in their nascent stages, the report noted.

Apple's MR headset has been in the works since 2017 and could finally be launched in the spring of this year.

Apple's push into the market sets up for a showdown with the Facebook parent, which unveiled its latest VR headset, Quest Pro, in October 2022.

The competition seems to be getting increasingly inflammable, considering Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks the Tim Cook-led company might be trying to hinder them.

