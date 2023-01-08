Apple To Launch MR Headset After 7 Years In Development But Focus May Have Cost Innovation In Other Products, Gurman Says

Apple, Inc.'sAAPL mixed reality headset, which has been in the works since 2017, could finally see the light of day this year.

What Happened: After repeated delays, Apple is now looking to launch the MR headset this spring, ahead of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled for June, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter.

The most recent plan suggests the company would introduce the headset to consumers under the name “Reality Pro” and then get developers working on software features in June, he said. Shipments could begin later in the fall of 2023, he added.

Apple is seeing the product as its “hot new introduction” for the year, Gurman said.

In order to avoid any further delay, the company is drawing in resources from several hardware and software engineering departments, the Apple writer said. This has effected other projects, some of which have been impacted by their own delays and budget cuts made in the wake of the economic slowdown, he said.

Apple, therefore, will likely have fewer major breakthroughs this year.

Potential Launches: Gurman listed new products that Apple could launch in the new year.

Mac Lineups:

New MacBook Pros to launch in the first half

Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip

15-inch MacBook Air

iPad: Gurman does not expect any major updates for iPad in 2023, although he said the company is working on larger iPads. These won’t arrive until the first half of 2024, he said. Any updates to the iPad mini, iPad Air and entry-level iPad this year won’t be anything more than a specification bump, he added.

Apple Watch, Other Accessories: Gurman doesn’t anticipate any major changes for Apple Watch’s hardware, except for a performance boost. AirPods wouldn’t get any notable updates, he added.

He sees the likelihood of a lower-priced Apple Watch with an updated touch control panel on the top and the S8 chip from the latest Apple Watches in a design similar to the model from 2018.

There are no plans for a new Apple TV to launch in 2023, Gurman said.

The company’s focus on the xrOS operating system and iOS 16 snags have also cost it some new features in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the next major iPhone and iPad software updates, he said.

Gurman, however, thinks the new iPhone’s hardware could still be impressive, with the same screen sizes as in the iPhone 14 iteration but with Dynamic Island expanding to all four models. The other changes anticipated include a titanium frame replacing stainless steel on the Pro models, the availability of the haptic volume buttons and a switch over to USB-C and faster processors.

Apple closed Friday's session 3.68% higher at $129.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.

