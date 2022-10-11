Meta Platforms Inc META and Microsoft Corporation MSFT announced a tie-up on Tuesday amid a high-profile virtual reality launch from the Mark Zuckerberg-led company.

What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant said its Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook will be available on Meta’s Quest devices.

“Windows 365 will also be available on Meta Quest devices, with the ability to stream a Windows Cloud PC including your personalized apps, content and settings,” Microsoft said in a statement seen by Benzinga.

The companies are also working together to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Meta Quest Store — a move that will allow gamers to stream Xbox games to their mobile devices, select smart televisions and the Quest platform.

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, Zuckerberg unveiled the Meta Quest Pro, the company’s newest VR device, which was dubbed "Project Cambria" in the past.

The device will begin shipping on Oct. 25 and will be priced at $1,499.99. Pre-orders can be done on Meta.com.

Meta said that it was the first headset they’ve built that integrates inward-facing sensors, which can capture natural facial expressions and eye tracking.

Benzinga had reported earlier that the device was likely to be launched at Meta Connect 2022 conference.

