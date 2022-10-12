Zuckerberg Takes Veiled Potshot At Apple After Launching Meta's VR Headset: 'Plausible They Want To Hinder Us'

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at the fact that he sees Apple Inc. AAPL as his company’s competitor in the “metaverse,” or virtual and augmented reality.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Meta launched the latest VR device, Meta Quest Pro. It is the first headset Meta has built that integrates inward-facing sensors, which can capture natural facial expressions and eye tracking. Quest Pro will begin shipping on Oct. 25 at $1,499.99.

Post the release, Zuckerberg spoke at length to The Verge about Facebook's future, the new Meta Quest Pro — and competition with Apple when it comes to VR headsets.

Without naming Apple, Zuckerberg told The Verge, "It’s certainly plausible that they see this competition in the future and want to hinder us."

He was alluding to a VR set that Apple aims to launch.

Zuckerberg added, "I think one thing that’s been pretty clear is that their motives in doing the things that they’re doing are not as altruistic as they claim them to be."

When asked what he thinks of the Apple headset, Zuckerberg said, "It's been very hard for us to have any sense of what they're doing."

Without elaborating more, he told The Verge, "I don’t work at Apple. I don’t know them that well. And, at the end of the day, I can’t really control what they do."

During Meta's high-profile VR headset launch, the company also announced a tie-up with Microsoft Corporation MSFT on Office.

