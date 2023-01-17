A 59-year-old Apple Inc. AAPL user said Apple Watch saved her life after it alerted her about an irregular rhythm.

What Happened: Elaine Thompson from Gateshead, England said that she consulted a doctor when Apple Watch alerted her about an unidentified heart condition, reported Independent.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

After she visited the doctors, Thompson was given a heart monitor, which showed that she flatlined for 19 seconds while sleeping. The doctors diagnosed her with a heart block.

Thompson now wears a pacemaker but is doing fine, the report noted.

She thanked the Apple Watch, saying, "It saved my life. If I hadn't had the alert, I wouldn't have brought it up with the doctor. Now I wear the Apple Watch all the time."

Why It's Important: Apple products have long been credited to have saved people's lives.

In March 2022, an Indian dentist also shared his Apple Watch Series 6 story, saying that after feeling discomfort in his chest, he used the ECG function on the watch. The result prompted him to consult a doctor who found a blocked artery.

In December last year, iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite feature helped a man stranded in a remote area of Alaska send notifications to emergency responders.

Earlier that month, Apple Watch Series 7 played a significant role in initiating the rescue mission for a 17-year-old Indian teenager who fell into a 150-foot valley.

Read Next: Apple Could Be Bringing A 'Surprise' Today, Says Prominent Leaker