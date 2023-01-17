ñol

Apple Watch 'Saved My Life:' English Woman Credits Gadget For Identifying Heart Condition

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 17, 2023 9:48 AM | 2 min read
Apple Watch 'Saved My Life:' English Woman Credits Gadget For Identifying Heart Condition

A 59-year-old Apple Inc. AAPL user said Apple Watch saved her life after it alerted her about an irregular rhythm. 

What Happened: Elaine Thompson from Gateshead, England said that she consulted a doctor when Apple Watch alerted her about an unidentified heart condition, reported Independent.  

After she visited the doctors, Thompson was given a heart monitor, which showed that she flatlined for 19 seconds while sleeping. The doctors diagnosed her with a heart block. 

Thompson now wears a pacemaker but is doing fine, the report noted. 

She thanked the Apple Watch, saying, "It saved my life. If I hadn't had the alert, I wouldn't have brought it up with the doctor. Now I wear the Apple Watch all the time."

Why It's Important: Apple products have long been credited to have saved people's lives. 

In March 2022, an Indian dentist also shared his Apple Watch Series 6 story, saying that after feeling discomfort in his chest, he used the ECG function on the watch. The result prompted him to consult a doctor who found a blocked artery. 

In December last year, iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite feature helped a man stranded in a remote area of Alaska send notifications to emergency responders. 

Earlier that month, Apple Watch Series 7 played a significant role in initiating the rescue mission for a 17-year-old Indian teenager who fell into a 150-foot valley

