Los Angeles Fires Shut Down Production Of TV Shows 'Fallout,' 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Hacks'; Film Premieres Canceled, Critics Choice Awards Delayed

Los Angeles fires in the Pacific Palisades neighborhoods and other regions are quickly disrupting the entertainment sector as local fire departments work to contain the disaster and minimize additional damage.

TV Shows Shut Down Production: The television sector saw multiple television shows halt production Wednesday as the fires continues to hit the areas near Los Angeles hard, including the highly anticipated second season of "Fallout."

"The LA County Fire Department has specifically instructed that all permits issued for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena are withdrawn," the FilmLA permitting agency said, as reported by Variety.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN announced it postponed the restart of production for the second season of "Fallout" Wednesday with a tentative plan to resume filming Friday if permitted.

NBCUniversal, a unit of Comcast Corporation CMCSA, shut down production for shows including "Hacks," "Ted," "Suits: L.A," "Happy's Place" and "Loot." The company said none of its movies were impacted by the fires with all current film production occurring outside of Los Angeles.

Paramount Global PARAPARAA-owned CBS Studios shut down production on shows like "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," "Poppa's House," "The Neighborhood" and "After Midnight."

Walt Disney Co. DIS announced a shutdown of "Doctor Odyssey," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Warner Bros. Discovery WBD shut down production at its studio lot in Burbank, which led to delays in production of shows "Abbott Elementary," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "All-American" and "The Pitt."

Film Premieres Cancelled: The Los Angeles film premieres of "Unstoppable," "Wolf Man," "Better Man" and "The Last Showgirl" were also announced as being canceled due to the wildfires.

"Unstoppable" had a limited theatrical run in December and was set for a Jan. 7 Los Angeles premiere. The film will stream on Prime Video on Jan. 16.

"Wolf Man" from Universal Pictures will hit theaters on Jan. 17, 2025.

"Better Man" from Paramount began playing in limited theaters on Dec. 25 and its Los Angeles premiere event was set for Jan. 7 before being canceled. The film opens in additional theaters on Jan. 10.

"The Last Showgirl" from Roadside Attractions canceled its Los Angeles premiere set for Thursday. The film opens in theaters on Friday, Jan. 10.

Critics Choice Awards Postponed: It is officially awards season with the Golden Globe Awards recently honoring the best in film and television.

One of the next awards shows has been postponed due to the fires. The Critics Choice Awards, which take place in Santa Monica, have moved from Sunday, Jan. 12 to a new date of Sunday, Jan. 26.

"This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected," CAA CEO Joey Berlin said, as reported by Variety.

The Critic Choice Awards will broadcast live on E! and be available on streaming platform Peacock the following day.

The SAG Awards planned on doing a live announcement of nominations Wednesday morning but instead switched to a press release due to the wildfires.

The AFI Awards luncheon set for Jan. 10 is currently being rescheduled.

The BAFTA Tea Party, originally scheduled for Jan. 11 in Beverly Hills, will no longer take place.

The Fire Details: The wildfires have brought devastation to the region with two people dead and orders for more than 30,000 people to evacuate their homes in the area.

Celebrities including Mark Hamill, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore and James Woods are among the entertainment figures who own homes in the region and evacuated.

The National Weather Service issued an alert of potential fire conditions due to high winds in the area ahead of the fires.

