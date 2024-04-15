Prime Video's Fallout Series Sparks Record Game Revival, Fallout 76 Hits All-Time High

Loading... Loading...

The release of Amazon.com Inc‘s AMZN Prime Video Fallout TV series has sparked a significant resurgence in player numbers across Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Bethesda’s Fallout video game franchise, even for titles released years ago.

According to Steam data tracker SteamDB (via IGN), concurrent players for Fallout games on Steam have more than doubled since the show’s debut.

Fallout 76, in particular, achieved a new peak concurrent player record four years after its release, reaching 39,455 players.

Older Fallout titles like Fallout 2 and the original Fallout have also experienced a resurgence, albeit to a lesser extent.

The show features various Easter eggs and nods to the game series, including visits to familiar locations like Shady Sands and the inclusion of the New California Republic (NCR).

The success of the Fallout TV show has translated into increased sales and engagement with the games, with Fallout 4 topping the Steam revenue charts. Social media is abuzz with reports of fans revisiting or purchasing Fallout games after watching the show.

Bethesda has capitalized on this renewed interest by offering promotions and sales across the series and announcing a release date for a next-gen update for Fallout 4.

However, the release date announcement has affected the development of a DLC-sized mod, Fallout London.

Although Bethesda has confirmed Fallout 5 in its long-term plans, it is unlikely to release anytime soon, with The Elder Scrolls 6 slated for release after Starfield, which is not expected until at least 2028.

Image credits: Casimiro PT on Shutterstock.