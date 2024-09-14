Trump Threatens To Deny California Wildfire Aid If He Wins, Says Gavin Newsom Is 'Gonna Sign Those Papers, And If He Doesn't…'

Former President Donald Trump has issued a warning that he might withhold federal aid for California’s wildfires if he is re-elected and the state’s water policy remains the same.

What Happened: On Friday, Trump made this threat during a press conference at his Los Angeles golf club.

He criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for a policy that restricts the amount of water that can be pumped from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to protect the endangered smelt fish, reported The Hill.

See Also: Polling Veteran Nate Silver Says Kamala Harris Got The Debate She Wanted As Fatigued Trump Couldn’t Bring His ‘A-Game’ After The Initial Momentum

Trump stated that if reelected, he would provide California with “more water than almost anybody has,” enabling farmers to fully use their land.

He referred to the water entering the state as “dead” and urged Newsom, whom he derogatorily called “News***,” to make changes.

“And Gavin News*** is gonna sign those papers, and if he doesn't sign those papers, we won't give him money to put all his fires,” Trump said.

He further warned that without federal aid to combat wildfires, Newsom would face “problems.”

Why It Matters: This threat comes amidst a tense political climate.

Governor Newsom has been vocal in his support for Trump’s opponent and Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsing her as the ideal candidate to counter the former President’s vision.

Newsom has also previously warned about the potential dangers of Trump’s economic policies. He has accused Trump of driving up costs in America by implementing policies that would add a 10% tariff on everyday goods and raise labor and production expenses for businesses.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia